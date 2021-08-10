Boko Haram Commanders Beg Nigerians For Forgiveness

Some Boko Haram commanders who surrendered to troops of the Nigerian Army have asked Nigerians to forgive them.

According to Brigadier-General Onyema Nwachukwu, Army spokesperson, the commanders, including a Chief bomb expert, surrendered in Borno State, hotbed of insurgency.

When the insurgents were paraded, they wielded placards which read “Nigerians, please forgive us.”

“Following the recent escalation of offensive operations coupled with non kinetic efforts by troops of operation HADIN KAI (OPHK) which yielded massive surrendering of Boko Haram and Islamic State of West Africa Province Terrorists in the North East, the Chief Bomb Expert of the terrorists group known as Musa Adamu a.k.a Mala Musa Abuja and his second in command Usman Adamu a.k.a Abu Darda along with their families and followers have also finally surrendered to the troops of operation HADIN KAI in Bama Local Government Area of Borno State.”

“The acting General Officer Commanding (GOC) 7 Division and Commander Sector 1 OPHK Brigadier General Abdulwahab Adelokun Eyitayo was at Headquarters 21 Special Armoured Brigade Bama on Saturday, 7 August, 2021 to receive the set of the surrendered Boko Haram terrorists and their families.

“During the visit, the GOC said their decision to drop their arms and come out is highly commendable, adding that they should also try and talk to their brothers and colleagues in the forest to come out and embrace the new life of peace and rehabilitation. General Eyitayo who spoke through an interpreter further disclosed that they will undergo some rehabilitation process at a Government facility before reintegration into the larger society.

“While distributing new cloths and assorted food items, groceries and toiletries to the surrendered terrorists and their families totalling 335 fighters, 746 adult women and children including one of the abducted Chibok girls, it was observed that the reasons for such massive turn was basically due to the intensified Nigerian military campaign on their enclaves and environs and also with the overwhelming famine, discontent, internal skirmishes, health challenges as well as untold hardship.

“The Nigerian military has resolved to intensify its both kinetic and non-kinentic approach towards the ongoing fight against insurgency in order to leverage on the knowledge of Musa Adamu and Usman Adamu and also with the current wave of turnout by terrorists to enable her achieve both short and long term counter-insurgency gains in the North East.”