BBNaija Shine Ya Eye: Arin, Emmanuel, Tega, Nini, Princess Saskay Up For Eviction

BBNaija Shine Ya Eye season 6 housemates, Arin, Emmanuel, Tega, Princess, Nini, and Saskay are all up for eviction on Sunday.

The nominations took place on Monday night after the Head of House games which saw Pere emerge as the new Head of House in the third week of the season, taking over from Boma who won the previous week.

The initial housemates up for eviction were Arin, Emmanuel, Tega, Princess, Nini, and Saga.

Read Also: Yerins, Niyi, Beatrice Evicted From BBNaija Shine Ya Eye House

Pere used his veto power to save Saga and replaced him with Saskay.

At least one of the nominated housemates will be evicted from the house on Sunday night.