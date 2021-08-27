BREAKING: Ronaldo Will Leave Juventus, Allegri Confirms

Juventus coach, Massimiliano Allegri has confirmed Cristiano Ronaldo will leave the Turin club.

“Cristiano Ronaldo told me yesterday that he wants to LEAVE Juventus immediately. It’s true and confirmed. This is why he wasn’t training today and he’s not available for tomorrow match vs Empoli”

“I am not disappointed with the departure of Ronaldo. Cristiano made his choice. There have been great champions here like Del Piero, Zinedine Zidane, Gianluigi Buffon but we move on.” Allegri said.

Ronaldo is set to head to England with Manchester United leading the race for the 5-time ballon d’or winner.