Coming Soon: ASUU Threatens Fresh Strike, Gives FG Tuesday Ultimatum

The Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) has expressed its readiness to embark on another round of industrial action following what it called the failure of the Federal Government to implement an agreement signed with the union.

The union is giving the government till month end (Tuesday) to reach out or it will activate the procedure of embarking on strike.

The union’s President, Prof. Emmanuel Osodeke disclosed this in an interview with The PUNCH on Sunday.

Also Read: ASUU Threatens Fresh Strike Over Unpaid Salaries, dues

He revealed that the FG no longer picked its calls, adding that the FG had failed to implement the agreement reached.

He expressed that due to government’s silence over their demands, the union would not hesitate to embark on a fresh strike to protest government’s failure.

He said, “The government has refused to reach out to us. Government officials have stopped. In fact, they don’t take our calls again. Nigerians should tell the government to do what they agreed to do.

“We signed an agreement and even in May, we reached a final agreement; this is August and nothing has been implemented. Does it make any sense? We are giving them till the end of August and after that, we start the procedures.”