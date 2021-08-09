Falana Demands Arraignment Dates Of Detained 800 Boko Haram Suspects

Senior Advocate of Nigeria, Femi Falana has demanded the arraignment of detained 800 Boko Haram suspects.

This was contained in a letter addressed to the Attorney-General of the Federation, Abubakar Malami (SAN), asking for an update about the suspects.

The Freedom of Information request titled, ‘Request for Information on Prosecution of Arrested 800 Boko Haram Suspects,’ was signed by Sam Ogala on behalf of Falana and Falana chambers on August 5, 2021.

The statement read in part, “In April, 2021, the governors expressed their reservations over the delay in the trial of the terror suspects, demanding for a prosecutorial power from the AGF to enable their respective state governments to prosecute the detained Boko Haram suspects. The request was also rejected.

“However, by May 2021, the Office of the Attorney General of the Federation was widely reported in the print and electronic media to the effect that the Federal Government had concluded arrangements to prosecute about 800 suspects linked to the Islamic terrorist group, Boko Haram, as soon as the industrial action embarked upon by the Judiciary Staff Union of Nigeria was called off.

“In the light of the above, we request that our law firm be furnished with information with respect to when these Boko Haram suspects would be arraigned in court, since the strike by JUSUN has since been called off.”

This new request is coming days after Falana also requested an update on the prosecution of 400 Boko Haram sponsors.