I Don’t Know If It Is God’s Will For Me To Seek A Second Term — Makinde

Oyo State Governor, Seyi Makinde has expressed that he would only seek reelection in 2023 if it is the will of God for him.

He stated this at the Christ Revival Miracle Church, Molete, Ibadan, on Sunday.

The governor stated that he prayed for God’s guidance before the 2019 election.

“One of the pastors, while praying, talked about the first and second tenure. Well, I came out in 2019 to tell the people that I wanted to become the governor but I prayed to God that only his will should be done,” he said.

“And now, I don’t even know if it is the will of God for me to even seek or push out for a second tenure. The only prayer I want you to be praying is that God’s will alone should be done in my life.

“On a final note, let us participate in politics and governance as children of God. It is through our participation that this nation will get what it deserves.”

Makinde also appealed to Christians to participate in politics to enhance good governance and promote sanity in the political system.