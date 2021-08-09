Your Words Have No Effect On Me, Kate Henshaw Tells Trolls

Veteran Nollywood actress, Kate Henshaw, has come for those age-shaming her for stating her opinions on social media.

The movie star took to her Twitter page to slam them, noting that their words have no effect on her.

In her words:

“Any time you see my tweet that does not agree with your brain alignment you come with phrases like “yeyebrity and old age”… can you please be original with the abuse at least? Insipid lot!!

Seems you don’t know that your words have no effect on me…You dey heap curse on your head if you talk say you no go EVER old…. see me owning my age without fear or favour..I dare you or your better half to do same….”