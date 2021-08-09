Fans Surprise Ozo With A House, SUV

BBNaija Lockdown ex-housemate, Ozo, has been surprised with a brand new SUV by his fans known as The Superions.

The reality TV star who celebrated his 28th birthday on Wednesday, August 4 was surprised with the keys to a brand new house on his birthday.

This brand new SUV is coming as the second grand birthday gift presented to the multiple brand ambassador by his fans for his birthday.

Information Nigeria recalls that the light-skinned sports OAP enjoyed well-wishes from fans and colleagues on his birthday.

Nengi also wrote a lovely birthday post for him on her page. She described him as a ‘strong man who is ‘wise beyond his years’.