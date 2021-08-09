Kwara Police Rescue Kidnap Victims

Kwara police command has rescued victims kidnapped by suspected gunmen in the State.

Twenty on transit were allegedly kidnapped by gunmen at the weekend at two different occasions.

The gunmen were said to have intercepted a Sienna bus with seven passengers on board along Okeonigbin-Omu-Aran road.

Also, a commercial Toyota Hiace bus containing 20 passengers and private car with a pastor and his wife were intercepted by gunmen at Ekan Meje-Ekiti axis both in Kwara South.

It was however the police in a gun battle with the suspected kidnappers rescued four out of the seven victims in the Sienna bus while the kidnappers escaped with the remaining three passengers.

Police also rescued two passengers on board the Toyota Hiace commercial bus unhurt.

But the pastor and his wife are in the custody of their abductors.

Spokesperson of Kwara Police Ajayi Okasanmi said some arrests had been made.

He added that police patrols had been intensified across the state.

He said: “Reports of three kidnap incidents were received simultaneously by the Kwara state police Command on Saturday to the effect that, along Okeonigbin/Omuaran highway and Ekiti / Ekan Meje axis that six armed men emerged from the bush and stopped a Siena bus in transit from Ekiti state on its way to Ilorin and the seven occupants of the vehicle were marched into the bush.

“The command promptly dispatched its tactical units comprising the anti-kidnapping and anti-cultists units, joined by local hunters and vigilantes members while police patrols on the routes were alerted.

“The abductors were instantly chased into the bushes, four out of the seven abducted persons were rescued, efforts are still in top gear to get the remaining three rescued.

“Deploying similar tactics by operatives, those abducted in Ekanmeje /Ekiti axis using the same modus were equally rescued, remaining a pastor and his wife who the Command is frantically doing everything possible to rescue unhurt.

“The police was also able to rescue all the twenty passengers in the Toyota Hiace commercial bus during in an attack with the kidnappers. The passengers were rescued unhurt.

“Some suspects have been arrested and are helping the command in her investigation.”