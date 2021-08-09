Globacom’s Glo Café App Provides 360 Degree Self- Service Solutions

By
Saheed
-

With bill payments, mobile recharges, entertainment features and more, Globacom’s Glo café app continues to deliver seamless 360-degree self-service solutions to customers.

The app unifies Glo services under a single platform so Glo users can easily manage their mobile accounts with ease.

“Glo Café is a full 360-degree solution to empower you to manage your mobile accounts with convenience and ease.” The company explained in a statement.

On the Glo café app, you can buy, share, and gift data anytime, anywhere; borrow with ease; top up any Glo account and pay postpaid bills; enjoy a portfolio of world-class games; high-quality entertainment programs with access to over 2 million songs and 10,000 music videos, comedies, and sports, and easy access to our support centres.

Glo added “It is a one-stop entertainment shop with unfettered access to a plethora of content covering video, music, sports, comedy, celebrity news and gist. The Glo Café is available on the web, Google Play Store and Apple App Store”

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here