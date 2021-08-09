BBNaija Shine Ya Eye: Reactions As Old Tweets Of JMK Trolling Wizkid, Others Surface

Fans of BBNaija have reacted to the old tweets of newest Shine Ya Eye housemate, JMK trolling Wizkid, Erica, Laycon, Tacha, and the Big Brother Naija show itself.

The now-deleted tweets were screen-grabbed by netizens before JMK’s handler deleted them on Sunday night.

In one of the tweets, JMK wrote that she does not follow the show and would never have known about it if not for Twitter, adding that Nigerian shows don’t interest her.

Reacting, @iamGeeworld wrote: “Buju Then JMK. The thing is most of y’all use bashing WIZKID for engagement and it will backfire. It’s not compulsory but I’m not seeing myself liking JMK.”

@GNDemBoyz wrote: “JMK insulted A whole WIZKID, that’s the height she’s going home next week.! #BBNaijaseason6″

@balogunramon2 wrote: “Anytime you’re up for eviction, you’re going home because you’re can’t attack BigWiz, Laycon, Tacha fans and you think you’ll go far, your time is up.”

See her old tweets below: