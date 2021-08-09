BBNaija Shine Ya Eye: I Sacrificed Law School To Be In The House – JMK

One of the newest BBNaija Shine Ya Eye housemates, JMK, has revealed that she sacrificed being in Law school for going into the Big Brother house this season.

JMK opened up about this to her fellow housemate, Angel on Sunday night.

According to the 23-year-old, the opportunity that comes with being in the Big Brother house is huge.

In her words:

“It was tough for me, like I was losing my sh*t in between what would my parents think and me trying to make a decision for myself based on the opportunity that comes with this is huge. I’m not saying law school is not important. It is.”