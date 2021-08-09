Disregard sit-at-home order, police tell Enugu residents

The Enugu Police Command has urged residents of the state to disregard the sit-at-home order by the proscribed Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB).

The command warned trouble makers and enemies of public peace to steer clear of the state or face the full wrath of the law.

The command also reiterated its resolve to collaborate with security agencies and peace-loving citizens to adequately provide public security and safety, enforce and maintain law and order in the state.

This is contained in a statement issued by the command’s Police Public Relations Officer, ASP Daniel Ndukwe, on Monday.

“The command, therefore, enjoins peace-loving citizens of the state to go about their lawful businesses.

“Residents should disregard sit-at-home orders not issued or approved by any statutorily recognised organ or authorised Ministry, Department or Agency (MDA) of government.

“This includes one purportedly restricting public movements and businesses on Monday, Aug. 9 by pro-Biafran groups.

“Accordingly, any individual or group(s), who may want to hide under the guise of such illegitimate order to foment trouble in the state have been warned to desist forthwith.

“As anything on the contrary will be vehemently resisted and handled in accordance with the law,” he said.