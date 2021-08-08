Imo Stand Against IPOB Sit-At-Home Order

Imo State Police Command has kicked against a sit-at-home order by the proscribed Indigenous Peoples of Biafra (IPOB).

The sit-at-home protest is scheduled for every Monday in the south east, starting August 9, to prevail on the federal government to release IPOB leader Nnamdi Kanu in detention for treasonable felony.

Imo police commissioner Abutu Yaro said, “All residents of Imo State to ignore any stay-at-home orders from illegitimate persons and entities that parade the airwaves with innocuous fallacies and fantasies”.

Also Read: Nnamdi Kanu: Police Fumes As IPOB Vows To Commence Sit-At-Home Monday

He advised Imolites to come out on Monday en masse and go about their lawful businesses, bearing in mind that Imo state economy is driven by individual contributions and it is from their various daily activities they put food on the table.

The statement advised the people to resist in its entirety any person(s) who come out on that day to enforce any illegal order that is not from a legitimate authority.

He warned that security agencies would also come down heavily on such persons.