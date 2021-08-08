Don Jazzy Reveals His Biggest Fear

Mavin Records founder, Michael Collins Ajereh, alias Don Jazzy has revealed his biggest fear.

The veteran music producer cum brand influencer disclosed this while chatting with Nancy Isime as a guest on her show, The Nancy Isime Show.

According to the ‘Doro Bucci’ crooner, hell fire is his biggest fear.

In his words:

“At the moment, I’m afraid of God because it’s like we are threatened with hell fire. They say, if you are not a Christian, you will go to hell fire. It’s like they threaten you. Why don’t you just leave the option open? Why do you have to attach the hell fire to it? Let me make the decision.”