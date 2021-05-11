Women Should Learn To Support One Another – Don Jazzy

Popular music executive, Michael Collins Ajereh, alias Don Jazzy has advised women to try to support one another more.

The Mavin Records founder shared a short video clip of himself making the appeal on his official Twitter page.

“Your crown is useless if you can’t help others grow“, he captioned the video.

“Support. Support system. Nobody is an island. I feel like we all need to be supporting each other more. Guys supporting guys. Guys supporting women. Women supporting women. Women supporting guys – everybody supporting everybody. Some women are tearing each other down instead of working together to build themselves up”, he said.

