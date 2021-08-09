BBNaija’s Frodd Acquires Brand New Benz

Congratulations are in order for BBNaija Pepper Dem season former housemate, Frodd, as he adds a new Benz to his garage.

The reality TV star cum actor took to his Instagram page on Monday to post a video of the new white Benz.

“When we have a heart full of God’s grace, we will speak with grace. 🙏🏿 Thank you Jesus,” he captioned the video.

Information Nigeria recalls the reality TV star was a victim of a car break-in in Lagos in November 2020.

Sharing his ordeal on social media in a video capturing the extent of damage done to his Lexus car, the reality TV star wrote:

“Lord help me, This is inhumane.”