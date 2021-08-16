Flood Kills 5 In Yobe

Five persons have been killed while two others missing after flood wrecked Potiskum Local Government Area of Yobe State.

The deluge, following a heavy downpour on Sunday night, also destroyed several buildings in many parts of the commercial town of Potiskum.

A resident, Hamza Maidede, told Daily Trust that many buildings around Nahuta communities have collapsed.

Maidede said, “We are at the moment grieving because an infant in my neighbourhood lost his life as a building collapsed on him.

“We pray for God’s intervention and seeking support from government at all levels.”

The Executive Secretary of Yobe State Emergency Management Agency (SEMA), Dr Mohammed Goje, confirmed the incident.

He said SEMA search and rescue team were in Potiskum conducting assessment and helping the affected communities to search the missing persons.

Goje added that another high-level meeting was currently ongoing in Damaturu, the state capital with regards to evacuating the downstream communities as directed by Governor Mai Mala Buni.