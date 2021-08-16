Mailafia: Elites Fanning Embers Of War

A former deputy governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Obadiah Mailafia has accused elites of promoting civil strife in Nigeria.

Mailafia stated this on Sunday during an online conversation — ‘The Toyin Falola Interviews’ — with the theme: ‘Nigeria: How to Fix a Failing State’.

The former CBN deputy governor stated that the “ordinary people” in the country do not have issues with each other, adding that despite the challenges, citizens still find ways to remain united.

“We’re enmeshed in so many ways. You can’t take that away from us. But today, we face huge problems. In spite of those huge problems, the underlying currents of unity are still there,” he said.

“I’m a village boy. I like to listen to people in the rural areas — the ordinary people — and they have no problem with each other. The Fulani that live in my area, they speak our language.

“It is elites who are fanning, firing these embers of war and civil strife. So, if we can look beyond these and gather a coalition of well-meaning Nigerians to put forward a new agenda and new national project, let’s give it a try.”

Mailafia also stated that the choice to stay together as a nation or to be divided is in the hands of Nigerians, adding that it is better to separate ways if that will bring peace.