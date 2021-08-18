Malami Seeks To Vacate Order Prohibiting Igboho’s Arrest

Attorney-general of the federation (AGF), Abubakar Malami has filed an application before an Oyo state high court seeking to vacate the order stopping the arrest of Sunday Igboho and freezing of his accounts.

On August 4, Ladiean Akintola, the presiding judge, had granted an order restraining the Department of State Services (DSS) and the AGF from arresting, intimidating, and freezing Igboho’s accounts.

However, at the resumed hearing on Wednesday, counsel representing the AGF, Abdullah Abubakar, informed the court that he filed a preliminary objection on the matter.

Abubakar, however, couldn’t move his application, having filed his processes out of time.

He said the delay was because he was not briefed on the matter at the appropriate time. He, therefore, prayed the court to grant him an extension of time.

T.A. Nurudeen, counsel to DSS, informed the court that he has responded to the processes served on him by the Igboho’s counsel.

Also Read: FG Goes After Kanu, Igboho, Spares Fulani Bandits –Ortom

Responding, Aliyu stated that the processes filed by the AGF were incompetent, adding that the respondent has exceeded the five days stipulated by the law to respond after the receipt of the originating summon.

He urged the court not to grant the application, adding that time was of the essence in a fundamental human rights suit.

However, Akintola granted the application for extension of time and awarded N50,000 against the AGF.

Akintola said the order restraining the respondents from arresting, intimidating and freezing Igboho’s accounts still subsist until it is vacated by the court.

He adjourned the case until August 30 for the hearing in the application.