Nasarawa Governor Sacks Commissioners, SSA, SAs

By
Sheedah Lawal
-
Governor Abdullahi Sule of Nasarawa State, yesterday, sacked all his Commissioners, Senior Special Advisers and Special Assistants in the state.

Sule who announced the dissolution of the state executive council,  thanked the commissioners and the aides for their sacrifices and contributions to the successes recorded by  his administration.

The dissolution has laid to rest rumours of eminent cabinet dissolution that filled the air in recent time.

Sources close to Lafia Government House told Vanguard that some of his kitchen cabinets members would be reappointed.

It is  not very clear when the new commissioners would be appointed,  but it was  gathered that appointment of the new commissioners may be carried out before the local government elections slated for October 6, 2021.

