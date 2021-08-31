Fuel Scarcity Hits Imo Again As Tanker Drivers Embark On Strike

Residents of Imo State woke up on Tuesday to another round of fuel scarcity.

Information Nigeria gathered that while many filling stations claimed they had no petrol, others were selling at exorbitant price of N250 a little.

This is coming after three day strike embarked upon by independent marketers in the state over the demolition of the filling station of one of their members by the previous administration in the state.

The strike had been called off on Friday last week after a public outcry over scarcity and outrageous price of petroleum products as a result of the strike.

A litre of Premium Motor Spirit sold as high as N700 during the strike.

It was gathered that the current scarcity of petrol in the state was a result of tanker drivers resolving not to convey petrol to Imo State as a way of protesting the suspension of the strike by the independent marketers.