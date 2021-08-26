NDA Attack, Worst Form Of Human Rights Violation – Ojukwu

The Executive Secretary of the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC), Tony Ojukwu, has condemned the attack on the Nigerian Defence Academy (NDA).

This was contained in a statement on Wednesday by the spokesperson for NHRC, Fatimah Mohammed.

Ojukwu described the incident as an affront to Nigeria’s security that was unacceptable.

He expressed that the NDA is the pride of the country where people from other parts of the world come to train.

“The invasion of the institution with high international repute where very intelligent military officers are produced is most unfortunate, unexpected, and condemnable” the NHRC chief lamented.

He stated that the attack on the military institution was bad in itself, and worst of it all was the killing and abduction involved.

“This is the worst form of human rights violation of our time,” said Ojukwu. “Military officers like other security personnel are entitled to carry out their duties in relative safety and security.

“They are fathers and mothers of their families who entitled go to work and come back alive.”