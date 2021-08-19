PDP Crisis: Secondus Visits Obasanjo

National Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Uche Secondus on Thursday visited former President Olusegun Obasanjo in Abeokuta, the Ogun State capital.

Secondus arrived at the Penthouse of the Olusegun Obasanjo Presidential Library (OOPL) Abeokuta in company with other leaders of the party around 12:19pm.

Immediately after his arrival, the PDP Chairman went into a closed-door meeting with Obasanjo.

The visit is coming at a time when some leaders of the party are calling for the chairman’s removal.

Last week, there were protests at the National Secretariat of the PDP in Abuja, as party members asked Secondus to resign.

However, Secondus has said he would not resign his position as the Chairman of the party.