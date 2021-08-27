PDP Picks Oct 30 For National Convention

The National Caucus of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) has slated October 30 and 31, 2021, for the party’s national convention.

The convention will throw up a new crop of National Working Committee (NWC) members who would administer the affairs of the party for an initial period of four years.

This follows the crisis that led to the suspension of the party’s National Chairman, Prince Uche Secondus, by a Rivers High Court and the adoption of the Deputy National Chairman (South), Elder Yemi Akinwonmi as acting national chairman.

Addressing newsmen at the end of the 40th PDP National Caucus meeting held at the party’s National Secretariat on Friday in Abuja, Sokoto State Governor and Chairman of the PDP Governors’ Forum, Aminu Waziri Tambuwal said the party was yet to be served with a Birnin Kebbi High Court order reinstating Secondus.

He said the resolutions of the meeting including the date for the convention would be presented to the National Executive Committee (NEC) on Saturday for approval.

The governor also announced that a committee led by a former Senate President, David Mark, had been constituted to look into the litigations trailing the party.

“We have just risen from our 40th meeting of the National Caucus of our great party the PDP, where we have resolved to submit to the NEC of our party tomorrow, a recommendation from the NWC for the national convention of our party to be held from Friday 30th of October to 31st of October.”

“Also, this distinguished body had empaneled distinguished leaders of our party, under the leadership of former President of the Senate, Senator David Mark to interface with our leaders who are involved in these issues of court, so that all court matters can be now withdrawn. And then for normalcy to return to the party.

“I appeal on behalf of this body to all well meaning members of our party to sheath their sword. Let us embrace peace because Nigeria is waiting for PDP and I believe that we have the capacity to resolve whatever issues we have internally,” he said.

Responding to a question on the Kebbi court order, Tambuwal said, “Well that matter came up, and in view of the fact that we are yet to receive the service of the court order, this committee is going to look with all the parties involved accordingly.”