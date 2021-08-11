11 Shot Dead In Fresh Katsina Attack

At least 11 residents of Dan-Kumeji village in Kankara Local Government Area of Katsina State have been reportedly shot dead by bandits.

It was gathered that six persons who sustained injuries in the attack are currently receiving treatment at a hospital.

A resident, Abdulmumini Sani, who confirmed the incident in a telephone interview, said the attackers stormed the village around 11:30pm and started shooting sporadically.

“When our people saw them, they started running for safety, not knowing that some of the attackers laid ambush in strategic positions. They just pounced out and started shooting those trying to escape the attack,” he said.

He added that this morning (Friday) about 11 dead bodies were counted and burial arrangements were ongoing for the recovered corpses.

Police spokesman in Katsina, SP Gambo Isah, is yet to confirm the incident as the time of filing this report.