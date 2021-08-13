PDP Sues APC And Buni; Asks Court To Remove Him As Yobe Governor

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has asked the Federal High Court in Abuja to effect the removal of Governor Mai Mala Buni as the governor of Yobe State.

Lawyer to the main opposition party, Emeka Etiaba, made the request in a four-page originating summons filed at the court on Thursday.

The party prayed the court to make the governor appear before it and defend whether or not he ceased to be governor by accepting to be the Caretaker Committee Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC).

It stated that Governor Buni has breached the provision of Section 183 of the Constitution when as a governor, he also serves as the ruling party’s caretaker chairman.

Also joined as plaintiffs in the suit marked FHC/ABJ/CS/885/2021 were the Yobe State PDP Governorship Candidate in 2019, Umar Iliya Damagum, and his running mate, Baba Abba Aji.

Listed as defendants were Governor Buni, his deputy, Idi Barde Gubana, the APC, and the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).