Lagos Govt Shuts 20 Pharmacies, Patent Medicine Stores

Twenty pharmacies and patent medicine stores at Shomolu, Bariga and Oworonshoki areas of Lagos State have been shut.

The Commissioner for Health in the state, Professor Akin Abayomi disclosed this after reviewing the report of the recent monitoring, inspection and enforcement exercises carried out by the Taskforce on Counterfeit, Fake Drugs and Unwholesome Processed Foods.

The affected pharmacies and patent medicine stores were shut for contravening regulations guiding the operations of pharmacies and patent medicine stores, including indulging in illegal practices and failing to comply with the regulatory standard.

“The sealing of the affected pharmacies and patent medicine stores was in accordance with the provisions of Section C34 of the Counterfeit, Fake Drugs and Unwholesome Processed Foods Miscellaneous Provision Act of 1999,” the Commissioner stated.

Abayomi explained further that the affected pharmacies and patent medicine shops were sealed for offences including inappropriate storage conditions of drugs, absence of licenced pharmacists during business hours, selling of drugs not on the approved list and the display of expired drugs for sale.

While noting that only licensed patent medicine vendors are authorised to sell drug products in their original and approved pack size as produced by the manufacturing companies, he stated that the law prohibits wholesaling of drugs by patent medicine vendors and also prohibits wholesalers from operating beyond their scope.

According to the Commissioner, the recent operation by the Taskforce is in continuation of the war being waged against fake drugs and illegal drug shops in Lagos by Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu-led administration.

Abayomi assured that the activities of the State Task Force on Fake Drugs would not only be sustained but intensified until stakeholders in the pharmaceutical value chain appreciate the need to adhere strictly to the provisions of the law.