Plateau Attack: Gov Lalong Imposes Curfew On Three LGAs

Plateau State Governor Simon Lalong has imposed a curfew on Jos North, Bassa and Jos South Local Government Areas following Saturday’s attack on Rukuba Road in Jos North Local Government Area of the state.

Twenty-three people – who were travelling from Bauchi en-route Jos to Ikare in Ondo State – were killed in the incident. Twenty-three others were injured during the attack. While the injured are receiving treatment, 26 others were rescued unhurt.

The governor, in a statement he signed on Saturday, said the curfew became necessary to avoid an escalation of tension in the affected areas.

“In order to avoid further deterioration of the situation and to protect lives and properties of citizens, I have directed the imposition of curfew on Jos North, Bassa and Jos South Local Governments commencing 6pm to 6am from today, 14th August 2021,” the statement partly read.

“Having reviewed the reports and monitored the unfolding scenario, the Government is concerned about the persisting tensions and reported attempts by some persons to take the laws into their hands by threatening to attack individuals and private facilities, as well as public property.”