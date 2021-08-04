Presidential Candidate Who Ran Against Buhari In 2019 Joins APC

Mr. Gbenga Olawepo-Hashim, presidential candidate of the People’s Trust (PT) in the 2019 elections, has joined the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).

In a statement on Wednesday, Olawepo-Hashim said his decision is a move to rejuvenate his “long-term struggle” for the improvement of the lots of the people.

Olawepo-Hashim said he opted for the APC to actualise his vision, adding that the party is a reasonable pathway for the preservation of the unity and progress of the nation.

He stressed that he was convinced about the passion of Buhari’s anti-corruption war even though critics have questioned the effectiveness of his anti-corruption crusade.

“In deciding for the APC, I have no illusion that I have come to a perfect party or that the struggle to birth a new Nigeria on this my chosen new platform will be easy.”

“I will continue to rely on your prayers and support, the strength of the Lord and his guidance and protection as I embark on this journey.

“Please, permit me to state that in taking this decision my long-standing commitment to the struggle for justice and equity will not waiver, just as my adherence to the principles of true federalism will not wane, and not least will my three-and-a-half-decade struggle for the improvement of the welfare of the down trodden Nigerians diminish.

“I remain solid in my pursuit of a new Nigeria, modern, united, peaceful and prosperous,” he said.