Stella Oduah Dumps PDP For APC

Former Minister of Aviation, Senator Stella Oduah has defected to the All Progressives Congress (APC) from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

Oduah, who is representing Anambra North, was received into the fold of the ruling party at a brief ceremony held in Abuja on Thursday.

Oduah stated that she joined the ruling party because she wants to change the “political narrative” in the south-east region of the country.

The senator said her supporters in Anambra are “jubilating” that she joined the APC.

Mai Mala Buni, national chairman of the APC caretaker committee; Ovie Omo-Agege, deputy senate president; Atiku Bagudu, chairman of the Progressives Governors Forum (PGF), and Hope Uzodimma, Imo governor, were present at the event.

Speaking at the event, Buni promised that she would be granted all the privileges accorded to APC members.