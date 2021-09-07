Attacks On Bandits Can Turn Nigeria Into Afghanistan – Gumi

Popular Islamic cleric, Sheikh Ahmad Gumi has expressed that the current military onslaught on bandits in Zamfara State and other parts of the North-West would not yield the desired results.

The cleric also warned against poor handling of the situation so that it would not go the way of the Taliban in Afghanistan.

The cleric gave this warning in a statement on his Facebook wall, titled, ‘Zamfara: The flaring crisis,’ on Monday.

He noted that the Federal Government should handled the matter just the way it did to the EndSARS protest or the Niger Delta militants.

Also Read: Masari: Bandits Aren’t Aliens, Majority Of Them Are Fulani

Gumi also stated that the Federal Government should grant amnesty to bandits in the North just the way the administration of late President Umaru Musa Yar’Adua did to the Niger Delta militants before his demise.

He explained that military actions in the past have worsened the situation, causing herdsmen resistance.

“Any more action will push them closer to religious fanaticism. It gives them protection from discrediting them as thieves and also reinforces their mobilisation of gullible young unemployed youth as we saw with Boko Haram.

“These measures I enumerated are cheaper, easier, and lasting than the kinetic approach which is now taking place. No military, especially of a poor economy, can win guerrilla warfare. The recent victory of the Taliban in Afghanistan is a factual warning for those that contemplate this.”