Stop Preferential Cut-Off Marks For Northerners, El-Rufai Tells JAMB

Kaduna State Governor, Nasir El-Rufai has called on the Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) to stop giving “preferential scores” to students in Northern Nigeria who sit the Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination.

He stated this on Monday as a guest on Channels Television’s ‘Sunrise Daily’ breakfast programme.

He expressed that students in the North should not be given lower cut-off marks but the same cut-off marks as their counterparts from other parts of the country for them to be competitive nationally and internationally.

He said, “The north has always been behind in education, we’ve continuously been the disadvantaged region right from independence even though we’re given preferences, JAMB scores and all that. That has not helped; in fact, it has made our people lazy.

“Against this differential JAMB and FG (Federal Government) scores, I think people should be encouraged to work hard and compete and we are prepared to make our children in Kaduna State to be competitive, not only in the state but globally.”