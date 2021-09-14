BBNaija: “I nominated Angel for eviction because she’s rude & lazy” – Pere reveals

BBNaija Shine Ya Eye star, Pere, recently admitted that he nominated Angel for possible eviction because she’s rude and lazy.

Recall that yesterday, the housemates nominated each other for possible eviction. Pere, however, nominated Angel.

In a discussion with Biggie, Pere noted that he had to choose her because she’s lazy towards domestic chores.

He also noted that he nominated Nini because someone has to be nominated.

“I nominated Angel for eviction because she is rude and lazy, and doesn’t like to do house chores. I nominated Nini Because someone had to be nominated”, he said.

Pere also said that he prefers the HOH to the VETO POWER.