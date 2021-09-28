Besties Tacha & Khafi unfollow each other on Instagram

Former Big Brother Naija housemates, Tacha Akide and Khafi Kareem unfollowed each other on Instagram recently.

There have reports of animosity between the pair and the reality stars who have been bestfriends since the “pepper dem” edition, hinted that the rumours might be true as they unfollowed eachother on Instagram earlier. However Khafi has since followed Tacha back but Tacha hasn’t followed suit.

A look at the IG accounts of the reality stars earlier, shows they both unfollowed each other.

However, as at the time of filling this report, Khafi is back to following Tacha.

This is coming months Khafi Kareem indicated that the friendship she shares with Tacha is waxing stronger.

Khafi wrote: “It’s TRUEEEEE!!!!! Best choice of a bestie ever Love you T!!!!!!! #WhyIChoseTacha”

Also on Tacha’s birthday, Khafi wrote ‘You are my bestie and my sister for life’

