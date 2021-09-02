BREAKING: Buhari Receives NDDC Forensic Audit Report

President Muhammadu Buhari has received the final report of the forensic audit of the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) from Niger Delta Affairs Minister, Godswill Akpabio.

The documents conveyed in sacks were received by the Attorney General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami, who represented the President.

Akpabio, in his remarks shortly before handing over the report, disclosed that the forensic audit covered a total of 13,777 contracts awarded from 2001 to 2019 at a final contract value of N3, 274,206,032,213.24.

More details shortly…