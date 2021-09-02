Nigeria To Host UNWTO Conference In 2022 —Lai Mohammed

Minister of Information and Culture, Lai Mohammed has revealed that Nigeria will host the UN World Tourism Organisation Regional Conference in 2022.

The minister disclosed this in Sal Island, Cape Verde, after a meeting with the Secretary-General of the UNWTO, Mr Zurab Pololikashvili.

Mohammed is in Sal Island, with other African Culture and Tourism Ministers, to attend the 64th Conference of UNWTO Commission for Africa and the Second Edition of the UNWTO Global Tourism Investment Forum.

Also Read: ‘Terrorism Has No Boundary’ — Lai Solicits Global Support For War Against Boko Haram

Speaking with NAN after meeting Pololikashvili, the minister stated that the regional conference, to be hosted in Nigeria, would focus on tourism and creative industry.

He expressed that the tourism and creative industry team was chosen because of the comparative advantage and strong points of Nigeria in the areas of films, music, fashion and the creative industry.

“Comparatively, Nigeria is not very strong in destination tourism though the country attracts many travellers who are more on businesses.

“Nigeria is better known for its music, films and for its culture and Nigeria music and films are exported for foreign exchange.

“There are many Nigerian artistes that have gained global recognition, among who are Burna Boy and Whiz Kid, who won the latest Grammy Awards in different categories,’’ he said.