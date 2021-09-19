COVID-19: Nigeria Records 337 New Cases, Two Deaths

Nigeria has recorded 337 new cases of COVID-19 infections with two deaths.

This is according to the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) in an update released on Friday night.

In the agency’s latest update Lagos maintained the highest number of cases 142, followed by Rivers (32) and Edo (30).

Others are Delta (25), Kwara (23), Kaduna (16), Oyo (16), Plateau (12), FCT (11), Akwa Ibom (10), Kano (10), Ogun (3), Ekiti (2), Gombe (2), Imo (2), and Nasarawa (1).

To date, 201,294 cases have been confirmed, 189,608 cases have been discharged and 2,649 deaths have been recorded in 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory.