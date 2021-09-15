FIRS, Not States Should Collect VAT —Umahi

Ebonyi State Governor, Dave Umahi has expressed that he is not in support of Rivers, Lagos and other states in their moves to collect Value Added Tax.

Umahi stated this at a dinner organised in honour of a former Chief of Army Staff and Nigerian Ambassador to the Republic of Benin, Amb. Tukur Buratai, on Monday night.

Umahi stated that Ebonyi was solidly and would continually throw its weight behind the Federal Inland Revenue Service’s collection of VAT.

Speaking at the dinner held at the Governor’s Lodge, Centenary City, Abakaliki, Umahi reiterated that state would not support any of the states collecting VAT, adding “Evil will continue to thrive if good people keep quiet.”

He said, “We must make Ebonyi State very exceptional by rising to the challenges. When we shout true federalism, I say, I agree; but it should be administrative restructuring.

“Ebonyi State is not in support of any state collecting VAT. We are in support that FIRS should continue to collect tax and share.”