Gov AbdulRazaq Donates Motorized Boreholes To Schools In Kwara

As part of a deliberate approach to tackle the water crisis facing the students in Kwara, the state governor, AbdulRazaq AbdulRahman, commissioned a motorized borehole in two schools in Oke Ero Local government area of the state.

The project was facilitated by Hon. Femi Arekujaye through SA Domestic to the Governor of Kwara state, Mr. Obasanjo Alashi, who came with his entourage to commission the project alongside Hon. Bode Towoju and Hon. Gani Abolarin, KWHA member representing Ekiti constituency at the Kwara state house of assembly.

Speaking at the official commissioning, Alashi said that the gesture was in line with the spirit of selfless activities of the Governor to provide potable water for all, this water will serve the schools and neighboring communities.

“Since this administration came on board, every sector have felt the positive impact of the governor, I will mention a few starting from SUBEB/TESCOM employment done was one of the best in Nigeria history because of the transparency, healthcare centers are in good shape while rural and roads are not left behind.”

In his remark TIC chairman of Oke Ero Local Government, Hon. Victor Gbenga, commends the governor for taking governance to the next level, he enjoins the people to key into the agenda of taking the state to a promised land.

“Glory be to God Almighty who made the project possible to be commissioned in less than two weeks”, he said.