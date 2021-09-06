Guinea Coup Leaders Announce Nationwide Curfew

Special forces who seized power in Guinea on Sunday, capturing President Alpha Conde, announced a nationwide curfew “until further notice” as well as the replacement of governors by the military.

The junta also said in a statement read out over national television that it would convene Conde’s cabinet ministers and other top officials at 11:00 am (1100 GMT) Monday in the capital Conakry.

Army putschists in Guinea on Sunday had arrested the president and staged a coup, in the latest political upheaval to roil the impoverished west African country, as the government insisted it had repelled the attack.

“We have decided, after having taken the president, to dissolve the constitution,” said a uniformed officer flanked by soldiers toting assault rifles in a video sent to AFP.