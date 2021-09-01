Let’s Live Consciously, Actress Damilola Adegbite Begs Fans

Nollywood actress and entrepreneur, Damilola Adegbite, has taken to her Instagram page to state that she has realized that impact should be the main purpose of a human being’s life.

In her words:

“The older I get, the more evident it becomes that the main purpose of a human being’s life should be to make an impact. To leave a good name for generations to come and to be kind to one another. To consider the next man in all our dealings because what goes around comes around. Maybe not immediately or in the same manner, but with every action, every thought and every word spoken, we are sowing seeds that will eventually yield fruits. Good or bad. 💌 Wishing you a beautiful new month everyone. Let’s live consciously.”