“Living under my roof & coming here to insult me” – Annie Idibia hits back at Tuface’s brother, Charles Idibia

Annie Idibia has hit back at Tuface’s younger brother, Charles Idibia.

The Family feud began when Annie took to her Instagram Stories to slam Tuface, his children’s other mothers, and his family members.

Tuface’s brother, Charles Idibia, replied, slamming Annie then insinuating that Annie’s mother is into “Juju”.

Annie has now hit back.

She told Charles that Tuface Idibia is “tired” because everyone is “trying to suck him dry”.

She added that Charles is coming online to insult her despite living under her roof.

She also stated that if trying to protect her husband and the lives of her kids makes her evil, then she’s happy to be.

