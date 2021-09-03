FG Approves New Salary Structure For NIMC Staff

The Federal Government has approved new conditions of service and salary scale for the staff of the National Identity Management Commission (NIMC).

The Minister of Communications and Digital Economy, Dr Isa Pantami, disclosed this during the formal presentation of the approved conditions of service to NIMC staff in Abuja.

He said it was a significant departure from what was currently obtainable.

Pantami said NIMC conditions of service was a comprehensive document, saying that it would serve as the machinery through which the commission would articulate and implement its personnel policies and programmes.

According to the minister, the NIMC plays a critical role that impacts the life of every Nigerian and for people legally resident in the country.

“In light of the foregoing, it is imperative that the vibrant NIMC staff who are tasked with managing one of the nation`s most sensitive and critical assets are provided with the enabling environment to play this pivotal role efficiently and effectively.

“The first step I took on the personnel matter was to advise the Director General to set up a committee to review the existing policies at the time.

“Following the submission of a revised draft conditions of service by the committee, I scheduled arrays of consultations with relevant authorities,” he said.