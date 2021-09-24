NYSC ‘Denies’ Asking Corps Members To Arrange For Ransom Payment

The management of the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC), has denied insinuations it asked Corps Members travelling on “high risk roads” to alert their families, friends and colleagues in order to have somebody to pay ransom that could be demanded in the event of being kidnapped.

Even though the NYSC didn’t deny the strange and controversial provision in the Corper’s Handbook, it only said such provision does not exist its security tips pamphlet.

The director, press and public relations of the Scheme, Mrs Adenike Adeyemi, in a statement, on Friday, appealed to the general public to always clarify issues with the NYSC.

She reiterated that the quoted clause in the handbook is not embedded in the NYSC security tips pamphlet.

“Management wishes to emphatically state that the clause quoted is not embedded in NYSC Security Tips pamphlet which was put together by a highly respected retired security expert.

“Please, be wary of falling prey to the antics of mischief makers out to ridicule the Scheme.

“Management shall continue to prioritise the security and welfare of Corps Members and staff at all times,” she added.