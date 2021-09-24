2023: We Must Not Gamble Or Risk Our Future In Akwa Ibom, Says Gov Emmanuel

Akwa Ibom State Governor, Udom Emmanuel has urged the people of the state not to destroy their future in the course of choosing a successor for the state during the next election.

He stated that the future of the state is already secured in the hands of God.

He warned that they must not make the mistake of choosing anyone that would reverse the development in the state.

Emmanuel aired his views on Thursday in his state-wide address to mark the 34th-anniversary of the creation of the state on September 23, 1987.

Also Read: I’ll Deliver Quality Projects In Rivers Till 2023 —Wike

He expressed that as the 2023 elections draw near, the state must be conscious of moving forward and not backward by ensuring that the person whom God would appoint to succeed him would be able to build on the gains that have already been achieved in the last 34-years.

He said “Fellow Akwaibomites, the future of Akwa Ibom State, which our forefathers prayed for and got is assured and in God’s hands. It is safe, it is secure, and it is assured. We cannot gamble it away neither can we put it to risk. This is our collective charge, this is our collective expectation.

“I put it to you my dear Akwaibomites that we need to protect these gains by ensuring that the man, whom God will choose as my successor, would be able to continue from these layers of growth and further expand our developmental strides and growth.”