Out-Of-School Children: FG Not Responsible — Osinbajo

Vice President, Professor Yemi Osinbajo has expressed that the Federal Government was not the cause of most of the problems associated with the education sector in Nigeria.

He made the clarification in Abuja on Tuesday while declaring open a two-day national dialogue on girls with the theme, ‘National dialogue on girls: Towards a girl-friendly Nigeria.’

He expressed that it was the responsibility of state governments.

Also Read: Osinbajo: Like Mandela, Leaders Must Be Ready To Risk Their Popularity To Promote Peace

Osinbajo identified social and cultural prejudices as some of the critical problems militating against the girl child in Nigeria, stressing that despite efforts by the Federal Government to curtail the menace, states and local governments also had roles to play.

He said, “We run a federal system and questions of education, medical care are essential state matters. Primary education is state and local government matter. The Federal Government has only about 100 schools of the hundreds of thousands of schools.

“Sometimes, when we talk about out-of-school children and problems associated with education, we tend to focus on the Federal Government whereas the Federal Government does not run primary school. That is not the business of FG. It is the business of state and local government.”