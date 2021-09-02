Oyo People Have Been Scammed, APC Cries Out Over Remodelled Lekan Salami Stadium

The All Progressives Congress, APC, Oyo State chapter, on Thursday described the Lekan Salami Sport Complex, Adamasingba, remodelled by Governor Seyi Makinde as a scam.
The interim Publicity Secretary of the party, Dr AbdulAzeez Olatunde, said this while speaking to our correspondent in Ibadan on Thursday.
The remodelled stadium was commissioned on Wednesday, with Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, stakeholders, including Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, in attendance.
He explained that the rain has only exposed the weakness of the project, questioning why the pitch will be flooded and the roof of the stadium complex be leaking.
“How can you say you refurbished a stadium for that kind of bogus amount of N5.3 billion.
“That tells you its a scam.
“The rain has done us a favour by exposing the scam and the fraud,” he said.