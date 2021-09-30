Reps Ask Buhari To Declare Bandits Terrorists

The House of Representatives has joined the Senate in calling on President Muhammadu Buhari to declare bandits as terrorists.

This follows the adoption of a motion of urgent importance moved by Rep Babajimi Johnson.

The Senate had at its plenary on Wednesday called on the president to declare bandits terrorists and declare all their leaders and sponsors wanted.

Hon. Bamiji Johnson, Chairman of the House Committee on Defence, said declaring bandits as terrorists would enable the security forces to tackle the menace with renewed vigour.

Details later…