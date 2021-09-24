Saga is more handsome – Fans react as photos of Nini’s boyfriend surface online

Media users have gotten talking as pictures of Big Brother Naija Shine Ya Eye Hoisemate, Nini and her alleged boyfriend surfaced online.

Nini and her alleged boyfriend whose name is yet to be identified were captured in a lovely pose.

Recall that Nini and Saga’s relationship in the Big Brother House was tested by Biggie.

Nini was sneaked out of Big Brother’s house without the awareness of other housemates. The housemates were tasked to search for her.

Amidst all these Saga proved his love for Nini. He was gloomy all through until Buggie ended his misery by releasing Nini from her task.

The new development on Nini’s boyfriend has made many fans run after Saga as they feel he is more handsome than Nini’s boyfriend is.

Read some comments below: